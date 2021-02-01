Covid-19 in Italy: Rome reopens the Pantheon after three months

Pantheon, Colosseum and Vatican Museums reopen today.

Rome's Pantheon reopens to the public on 1 February, the Italian culture ministry has confirmed, after a closure of almost three months due to the coronavirus emergency.

The Pantheon, which closed its doors on 5 November, reopens as Italy eases its coronavirus restrictions, with most Italian regions - including the Lazio region around Rome - becoming 'yellow zones.'

The Pantheon will be open to visitors Monday to Friday from 09.00-19.00 (last entry 18.30) however it will remain closed at weekends, in line with other museums and archaeological sites in Italy's yellow zones.

The reopening of the Pantheon comes the same day as two other Rome heavyweights - the Colosseum and the Vatican Museums - reopen their doors to the public.

For full visiting details see Pantheon website. Photo credit: Heracles Kritikos / Shutterstock.com.