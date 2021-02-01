Made in Italy products more popular than ever during covid pandemic

Demand for basic Made in Italy products grows during coronavirus pandemic.

In sharp contrast with the collapse of foreign trade, the coronavirus pandemic has driven the demand for basic products of the Mediterranean diet, and Made in Italy, around the world.

An analysis conducted by Coldiretti agricultural association, on the basis of ISTAT (Italian National Institute of Statistics), compared data relative to the first ten months of 2020, to the same period last year. In 2020, the value of exports increased 9% on average, from fruits to vegetables, from pasta to extra virgin olive oil to canned tomatoes.

The covid health emergency has caused a change in consumers globally, who have favored a choice of products good for well- being in their shopping carts. The products that benefitted the most from new consumer habits were, in descending order, national exports of canned tomatoes (+17%), pasta (+16%), olive oil (+5%) and fruits and vegetables (+5%), that have reached their highest ever values, according to the analysis of Coldiretti agriculture association.

This trend also favored the return of meals prepared at home, due in large part to the widespread lockdown of restaurants, and Italian cuisine has been confirmed as the most popular inside the home. The boom in product sales, explained Coldiretti, coincides with the proliferation of publications, blogs and television programs with tips and recipes from the “Belpaese”.

The results of the analysis have come on the 10- year anniversary of Mediterranean diet’s inclusion in the list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO in 2010. Its worldwide appreciation is due to the studies of the American scientist Ancel Keys, who was the first to highlight the Mediterranean diet’s beneficial effects after having lived for over 40 years in Acciaroli in the province of Salerno.

The Mediterranean Diet was also ranked as the best diet in the world in 2020, better than DASH and Flexitarian diets, based on a ranking conducted by the U.S. News & World Report, known globally for its rankings and advice for consumers. The Mediterranean diet, explained Coldiretti, won the challenge thanks to the positive effects on longevity and health benefits, including weight loss and control, heart health and nervous system health, prevention of cancer and chronic diseases, prevention and control of diabetes.

According to Coldiretti, the findings are a testament to the Made in Italy brand, that has allowed Italy to win the record for longevity in Europe with life expectancy that reaches an all-time high of 82.3 years (80.9 years for men and 85.2 years for women), and that has 14,456 centenarians nationwide.