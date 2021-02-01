Rome's Quadriennale art fair reopens on 4 February

Rome Quadriennale headquarters moves to Porta Portese.

The 2020 Quadriennale di Roma, a major showcase of contemporary Italian art in Rome, returns to the capital, occupying both floors of the Palazzo delle Esposizioni.

Continuing a tradition begun in Rome in 1931, the 17th edition of the art fair launched at the Via Nazionale venue on 29 October 2020 but was closed within a week due to Italy's covid-19 restrictions.

However, with the re-classification of the Lazio region as a yellow zone, the Quadriennale will reopen on 4 February and run until the spring (closing date yet to be announced).

The event, which enjoys the support of the Italian culture ministry, features the work of 43 artists in an exhibition that offers an "unprecedented perspective" on Italian art.

Quadrenniale president Umberto Croppi said that the event - curated by Sarah Cosulich and Stefano Collicelli Cagol - would act as a grand revival for Italian contemporary art.

Rendering del progetto di ristrutturazione dell’Arsenale Pontificio a Porta Portese, prossima sede della Fondazione La Quadriennale di Roma. Courtesy Insula architettura e ingegneria.

Quadriennale di Roma base

Meanwhile construction work is underway for the Quadriennale's new headquarters at the former papal arsenal building at Porta Portese.

The Quadriennale's new base was once used for the construction and maintenance of the papal fleet, with access to the Ripa Grande port on the Tiber below.

The papal arsenal was commissioned by Pope Clement XI and its design, by an unknown architect, was based on the larger papal arsenal at Civitavecchia, designed by Bernini and concluded by Carlo Fontana.

The Rome complex opened for business in 1715 and remained in operation until the end of the 19th century when the building of the Tiber's muraglioni walls put an end to the old river port.

The €8 million project, funded by the culture ministry, is being overseen by Ostiense-based architectural and engineering firm Studio Insula which was also responsible for the overhaul of the ex-Mattatoio complex in Testaccio. The design forsees the covering of the buildings' open arches, probably with glass.

The building will be used for offices as well as exhibitions and events related to the Rome Quadriennale, most recent edition was held in 2016 at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni.

Quadriennale 2020 artists

Here is the full list of exhibiting artists:

Alessandro Agudio, Micol Assaël, Irma Blank, Monica Bonvicini, Benni Bosetto, Sylvano Bussotti, Chiara Camoni, Lisetta Carmi, Guglielmo Castelli, Giuseppe Chiari, Isabella Costabile, Giulia Crispiani, Cuoghi Corsello, DAAR - Alessandro Petti - Sandi Hilal, Tomaso De Luca, Caterina De Nicola, Bruna Esposito, Simone Forti, Anna Franceschini, Giuseppe Gabellone, Francesco Gennari, Yervant Gianikian e Angela Ricci Lucchi, Diego Gualandris, Petrit Halilaj and Alvaro Urbano, Norma Jeane, Luisa Lambri, Lorenza Longhi, Diego Marcon, Raffaela Naldi Rossano, Valerio Nicolai, Alessandro Pessoli, Amedeo Polazzo, Cloti Ricciardi, Michele Rizzo, Cinzia Ruggeri, Salvo, Lydia Silvestri, Romeo Castellucci - Socìetas, Davide Stucchi, TOMBOYS DON’T CRY, Maurizio Vetrugno, Nanda Vigo, Zapruder.

Cover photo: Il Palazzo delle Esposizioni in occasione della 16a Quadriennale d’arte, Roma 2016. Courtesy Fondazione La Quadriennale di Roma. Foto OKNOstudio.