Covid-19 in Italy: Rome reopens Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine Hill

Museums and archaeological sites reopen in Italy's yellow zones.

The Colosseum, the Roman Forum and the Palatine Hill reopen to the public on Monday 1 February after a closure of almost three months, as Italy relaxes its covid-19 restrictions in the Lazio region.

To celebrate the reopening of the Colosseum, closed since 6 November, there will be a special concert by the students of the Accademia di S. Cecilia in the arena of the ancient amphitheatre at 12.3o.

From 1 February, the Colosseum archaeological park will be open to visitors from Monday to Friday, from 10.30 until 16.30 (with last admission at 15.30).

However, in line with other museums and archaeological sites in Italy, it will be closed at weekends.

Hailing the reopening as a "sign of hope," the Parco archeologico del Colosseo says that "visitors will once again be able to enjoy a walk through History."

For full visiting details see website. Photo Wanted in Rome.