Italy first in EU for covid-19 vaccinations

Italy eighth in the world for number of covid-19 vaccinations.

Italy is top in the European Union for the number of covid-19 vaccinations administered per capita, and eighth in the world, according to the scientific online publication Our World in Data based at Oxford University, reports ANSA.

Italy has carried out more than 322,000 anti-covid vaccinations, or 0.55 per cent of the total, according to the report whose sources are the health ministries of the various countries.

In absolute terms, Italy is second only to Germany in the EU for the highest overall number of vaccinations carried out. Germany has administered 360,000 doses of the vaccine, 0.44 per cent of the total.

Italy launched its programme of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations on 27 December.

