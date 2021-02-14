Covid-19: Italy’s ski slopes to stay closed until 5 March

Ski slopes in Italy's covid-19 'yellow zones' were due to reopen on 15 February.

Italy's ski slopes are to remain shut until 5 March, due to covid-19, following an order signed by the newly-reappointed health minister Roberto Speranza.

Ski resorts in Italy's lower-risk 'yellow zones' had been due to reopen on 15 February, however the last-minute decision to keep them closed follows advice from the technical scientific committee (CTS) advising the government on the coronavirus crisis.

The CTS blamed the "changed epidemiological conditions" due to the "widespread circulation" of variants of covid-19, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The news will be a blow to ski resorts which had been geared up to reopen in yellow zones tomorrow but now must remain closed to the public until next month.

The move comes as the regions of Abruzzo, Liguria, Tuscany and the province of Trento turned 'orange' on 14 February.