How to buy tickets for the Vatican Museum

What’s included in a ticket to the Vatican Museum?

A ticket purchased for the Vatican Museum automatically grants access into the Sistine Chapel, where Michelangelo’sis painted on the ceiling. However, tickets to the Vatican Museum can come with so much more, including audio guides, breakfast, lunch and happy hour. These options are accompanied with fluctuating ticket prices.

No tickets can be purchased solely for the Sistine Chapel. Entry into the chapel can only be accessed through the museum.

How to purchase a ticket

How to skip the line

Tickets can be bought in person or online. All tickets bought in person are cheaper than tickets bought online. However, this option requires standing in line and risking the possibility of not gaining entrance into the Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel.In order to skip the line, tickets must be purchased in advance. This option requires online booking. Tickets can be bought directly on the Vatican Museum’s official website . Note that buying tickets online will come with an online booking fee of €4.00.

Sometimes the official Vatican Museum website will sell out of tickets. If this occurs, tickets can be purchased on other websites: www.getyourguide.com, www.tiquets.com, and www.viator.com – to name a few.

How much do tickets cost?

Open tour of the Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel

Costs depend on what’s included.Full ticket: €17.00

Reduced ticket: €8.00

Open tour with an audio guide

Full ticket: €24.00

Reduced ticket: €15.00

Reduced ticket with a child-friendly audio guide: €13.00

Early entry open tour with breakfast

Full ticket, includes audio guide: €70.00

Reduced ticket: €61.00

This ticket will grant visitors access to the Museum, before it opens to the public, at 7.15 am. Breakfast starts at 7.30 am.

Early entry exclusive guided tour with breakfast

Full ticket: €63.00

Reduced ticket: €54.00

Guide service: €270,00

Entry to the Museum starts at 7.15 am with breakfast served at 7.30 am. Be mindful that there are only 10 spots available.

Open tour with breakfast

Full ticket: €38.00

Reduced ticket: €29.00

Optional audio guide: €7.00

At 8.15 am, the doors will open and breakfast will be served.

Open tour with lunch

Full ticket: €39.50

Reduced ticket: €30.50

Reduced ticket with a children’s menu: €20.00

There are four lunches throughout the day: the first lunch at 11.00 am, followed by a second lunch at 12.00 pm, then 1.00 pm, and the last lunch is served at 2.00 pm.

Night tour with happy hour

Full ticket: €34.00

Reduced ticket: €25.00

Who is eligible for a reduced ticket?

Reduced tickets are available for every event, but only for specific demographics. Children between the ages of 6 to 18 years and students up to 25 years of age are qualified for discounted ticket prices. However, students must present a student identification card on the day of the visit, for this discount to be applied.

Priests, seminarians, novices and religious (wo)men can enter at a reduced price, but they must present the proper, valid documents. Retired or current employees of the Holy See and/or the Vatican City State are eligible for discounted tickets, after presenting valid identification documents.

Discounts can be extended to one other companion only.

Discounted tickets are not available for seniors of any age.

Is it possible to enter for free?

Similar to reduced tickets, only certain people can enter the Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel for free.

All children under 6 years can enter the museum without a ticket or reservation.

Museum directors can enter the museum for free, however a ticket and reservation are required.

Only certain journalists and academics can gain free access.

Some people with disabilities and those accompanying them can be allowed in without a cost.

All entries are free on the last Sunday of each month. However, if the last Sunday of the month coincides with Easter Sunday, 29 June Saints Peter and Paul, Christmas Day and 26 December Feast of Saint Stephen; the Vatican Museum will be closed.

What is there to see?