Rome for kids

Activities for children in Rome.

Rome can be a very kids friendly city. Here is our comprehensive listing with a number of activities for kids in the Eternal City. From museums to gardens and play groups.

Sala 1

Paper, fabrics and photographs are just some of the materials provided by the artist Martina Hass to inspire children aged 4-8 from Oct-May. Piazza di Porta S. Giovanni 10 (S. Giovanni), tel. 067008691, www.salauno.com/sala-1-lab.html.

Casina di Raffaello

To coincide with exhibitions there are also creative workshops to give kids aged 3-10 some simple pictorial techniques to fire their imagination. Mon closed. Viale della Casina di Raffaello, tel. 060608, www.casinadiraffello.it.

Explora

The Children’s Museum organises weekend workshops for children aged 3-12. On Sat at 16.00 it also holds a series of animated lectures for the smallest, as well as meetings with authors of children’s books. Booking required. Via Flaminia 80/86, tel. 063613776, www.mdbr.it.

Books

Biblioteca Centrale Ragazzi

This library is for children of all ages. It includes a video library and almost 2,000 foreign-language books, as well as a multicultural section on the history and culture of people from around the world. It also organises film screenings for children on Fri and animated lectures for children aged 2-6 on Sat. Sun and Mon closed. Via S. Paolo alla Regola 15/18 (Campo de’ Fiori), tel. 0645460391, www.bibliotechediroma.it.

Casina di Raffaello

This play centre, located in the heart of Villa Borghese, offers animated lectures, manual and creative workshops, cultural projects and educational activities for children aged 3-10. There is also an outdoor playground for the very young. Tues- Fri 09.00-15.30, Sat-Sun 10.00-18.00. Viale della Casina di Raffaello (Porta Pinciana), tel. 060608, www.casinadiraffaello.it.

Libreria Ponte Ponente

Animated lectures, readers’ workshops, artistic workshops and English classes for children up to 10. Via Mondovì 19-23 (S. Giovanni), tel. 0645426682, www.ponteponente.it.

Il BrucaLibro

Afternoon activities, including creative writing classes, artistic workshops, English courses and animated lectures to explore the world’s best children’s authors. For children aged 3-11. Via Martignano 8/12 (Trieste), tel. 068543931, www.ilbrucalibro.it.

Music

Teatro Le Maschere

A course, entitled Musicainfasce, for tots up to the age of 3 based on E. E. Gordon’s Music Learning Theory, which helps develop musical aptitude through the expressive use of bodies and instruments. A course for kids aged 3-5 develops their musicality through movement, songs and games. Via Aurelio Saliceti 1/3 (Trastevere), tel. 0658330817, ww.teatrolemaschere.it.

Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia

This prestigious music academy offers children a series of concerts and workshops. Consult the academy website for full details. Auditorium

Parco della Musica, Largo Luciano Berio 3 (Flaminio), tel. 068082058, www.santacecilia.it.

Video Ambiente

Individual music classes for kids aged 6 and older. Via Ostiense 193/d (Ostiense), tel. 0697997869, www.videoambiente.it.

Il Melograno

Courses for kids aged 3-5 to develop their musical aptitude through the expressive use of their bodies and instruments, creative workshops for kids aged 1-4 and English for kids up to the age of 3. Via Saturnia 4/a (S. Giovanni), tel. 0670475606, www.melogranoroma.org.

Theatre

Teatro Verde

Courses for kids aged 4-6, 7-10 and 11-14 on Mon-Fri. On Thurs there is an English workshop, entitled Polvere di Stars, for kids aged 5-9. Circonvallazione Gianicolense 10 (Trastevere), tel. 065882034.

Teatro Le Maschere

Weekly theatrical workshops to stimulate children’s expressive and communicative skills: Arte Giocando on Weds for 7-11 year olds; Tutti in Scena Allegramente on Mon for 11-13 year olds, Fri for 14-17 year olds; Let’s Play Together is a theatrical workshop in English on Sat for children aged 8-11 and Thurs for 11-13 year olds; iVamos a actuar! is a theatrical workshop in Spanish on Thurs for aged 11-17 year olds. Oct-May with an end of year performance. ViaAurelio Saliceti 1/3 (Trastevere), tel. 0658330817, ww.teatrolemaschere.it.

Outdoors

Agricoltura Nuova Farm

Parents and children can have fun on this farm and learn how to grow organic products. It also organises guided tours for schools and workshops for children. There are organic fruit and vegetables on sale at the farm’s store, as well as a picnic space. A cheap and healthy restaurant is open at lunchtime. Sun 08.30-18.00. Via Valle di Perna 315 (Trigoria, near exit 26 of the Grande Raccordo Anulare), tel. 0650828294, 065070453, www.agricolturanuova.it.

Bioparco

Over 1,000 animals and special activities for children and their families at weekends. Kids can help feed the macaques, chimpanzees, hippopotami and farm animals, watch reptiles or ride through Villa Borghese on an electric train. Viale del Giardino Zoologico 20 (Villa Borghese), tel. 063608211, www.bioparco.it.

Bowling Silvestri

This sports club has an 18-hole mini golf course, the first in Rome with good facilities for children aged 4 and over, adults and disabled children. There are also tennis courts, a table tennis room and a pizzeria. Via G. Zoega 6 (Monteverde/Bravetta), tel. 0666158206, www.bowlingsilvestri.com.

Casa del Parco

This regional nature reserve organises numerous activities during weekends for children aged 4-10 to encourage respect for the environment and recycling. In the spring environmental educators teach kids how to grow vegetables, interact with farm animals and recognise different plants. There is also a biological cuisine course for kids aged 6-11; an English course for kids aged 3-6 on Tues; a theatrical workshop, entitled Teatro e Natura, for kids aged 4-10 on Thurs. Booking is essential. Via del Casaletto 400 (Monteverde/Portuense/Gianicolense), tel. 0645476909, www.valledeicasali.com.

Go-Kart

Club Kartroma is a circuit with karts for children over 9 and two-seater karts for an adult and a child under 8. Via della Muratella (Ponte Galeria), tel. 0665004962, www.kartroma.com.

La Fattorietta

On Sun this farm and cultural association on four hectares near St Peter’s basilica offers seasonal workshops and activities for children over 4, including helping with the harvest, learning how to grow vegetables, making bread, jam, fresh pasta and cheese and milking a goat. Vicolo del Gelsomino 68 (S. Pietro), tel. 338/2916918, www.associazioneculturalepasseggiatadelgelsomino.org.

Looney’s Entertainment Centre

This mega playground for children aged 0-14 includes frames, trampolines, bouncy castles, etc. Via R. B. Bandinelli 130 (Ciampino), tel. 0679321977, www.looneys.it.

Nella Vecchia Fattoria

During the Christmas and Easter holidays this farm organises kids’ camps with Italian as well as English-speaking teams. Children are entertained with games, sports tournaments, creative workshops, animated lectures and treasure hunts. Day packages include breakfast, lunch and a snack. Via Casale della Crescenza 12 (Cassia/Due Ponti/Flaminia), tel. 0633220472, 334/6440802, www.scuoladueponti.it, www. asilodueponti.it.

Teatro di Pulcinella al Gianicolo

This famous open-air puppet theatre on the Gianicolo has seen many generations of children grow up. On Sat and Sun it stages several shows by Pulcinella and Colombina. Entrance free. Show times depend on the weather. Piazza Giuseppe Garibaldi, tel. 065827767.

Vivibistrot

This bistro, located in the heart of Villa Pamphilj, sells only organic products. It is possible to grab a bite in the cafeteria, organise a last-minute picnic in the park and rent a bike. Via Vitellia 102, tel. 06 5827540, www.vivibistrot.com.

Zoo Marine

This amusement and aquatic park outside Rome offers performances with dolphins, parrots and other animals for children of all ages. It is also possible to rent little play carts. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Via Casablanca 61, Torvaianica, Pomezia, tel. 06915331, www.zoomarine.it.

Baby swimming

Il Melograno

This association holds courses for kids from 5 months to 3 years on Wed and Sat morning and afternoon. Via Saturnia 4/a (S. Giovanni), tel. 0670475606, www.melogranoroma.org.

Accademia del Nuoto

This academy has half-hour sessions for babies (after their first vaccination) and children up to 3 and their parents. Tues, Wed, Fri and Sat. Via Poggio Ameno 61 (Eur/Laurentino), tel. 065940169, www.accademiadelnuoto.it.

Roma Uno

This public swimming pool organises baby swimming classes for children aged 0-3 and their mothers. Sat. Largo Ascianghi 4 (Trastevere), tel. 0658332757.

Movement

Associazione Culturale Eppursimuove

This association organises a Baby Moves Group based on Infant Developmental Movement Education (IDME) for babies aged 0-6 to enhance learning potential through touch and natural movement. Piazza S. Giovanni di Dio 4a (Monteverde), tel. 380 / 7911803, Angelica Costa.

Yoga

Associazione Il Nido

This maternity centre organises yoga classes for pregnant mothers and children 0-2. Classes focus on the mothers’ posture during the post-natal months, helping the body regain strength, tone and emotional balance. Tues. Via Marmorata 169 (Testaccio), tel. 0657300707.

Dance

Insieme Per Fare

This association organises courses in contemporary and modern dance, hip hop, break dance and classical ballet as well as karate and mini-basketball (minimum age 4). Lessons take place twice a week for an hour. Via Pelagosa 3 (Montesacro), tel. 068185374, www.insiemeperfare.it.

Associazione Il Fiume

This yoga centre organises movement courses for tots aged 0-2 and their parents (Mon), dance courses for kids aged 3-12 (Wed, Thurs), yoga classes for kids 6-9 (Tues). There is also day care for babies aged 0-3 (Mon-Fri). Via dei Dalmati 37 (S. Lorenzo), tel. 064451244, www.centroilfiume.it.

Mini-volleyball

ASCR Dilettantistica Kronos

Mini-volleyball with professional teachers. Minimum age 5. Scuola Media Edoardo de Filippo. Via Sesto Miglio 78 (Cassia). Scuola Media Don Morosini. Via di Val Favara 31 (Torre Vecchia), tel. 0664202251, 338/ 9011241, www.askronos.it.

Riding

Circolo Ippico La Perna

Riding courses for kids aged 4 and older. Tues-Sun. Via Valle di Perna 315 (Spinaceto), tel. 065084523, www.circoloippicolaperna.it.

Tennis

Circolo Tennis Oasi di Pace

In the heart of the Appia Antica park. 18 tennis courts as well as football pitches, a gym, a swimming pool with baby parking, etc. There are separate mini-tennis courses for children aged 5 years and over (Thurs and Sat). Private lessons with professional teachers are also available. Via degli Eugenii 2 (Appia Antica), tel. 067184550, www.ct-oasidipace.it.

Acrobatics

Circus Scuola Romana di Circo

This circus school organises courses for children aged 5-7, 7-11, 13-17 including circus, theatre, acrobatics and dance classes. At the end of the year there is a final performance. Oct-May. Mon, Wed, Fri. Via Prenestina 230 (Largo Preneste), tel. 338 / 3552831.

Climbing

Associazione Sportiva Climbing Side

Basic and competitive courses for 6-18 year olds. Tues, Thurs. Via Cristoforo Colombo 1800 (Torrino/Mostacciano), tel. 335/6525473.

Football

U.S. Boreale ASD

This football school, founded in 1946, organises yearly courses for children (minimum age 5) with professional teachers. Viale di Tor di Quinto 57b (Tor di Quinto), tel. 339/ 6297714, www.usboreale.it.

Martial Arts

Otzuka Club

This martial arts school organises various courses for children, including Junior Bushido for kids aged 3-9 (Tues, Thurs), Kudo for 9-15 year olds (Wed, Sat), Hwa Rang Do for 9-15 year olds (Mon, Fri). Via Baldo degli Ubaldi 147 b, tel. 347/ 6548657, www.otzukaclub.com.

Sub acqua diving

Salaria Sport Village

Underwater diving courses for children aged 8-10 with twice-weekly two-hour sessions in the swimming pool or in the sea off Tuscany’s Argentario peninsula. The courses last six weeks and children receive an international diving permit at the end. Via S. Gaggio 5 (Settebagni), tel. 328/ 9652101, www.salariadiving.it.

All times and prices for the courses listed above are available on the websites provided.

(from the 2015 Expat Guide to Rome and its well-kept Secrets.)