Lego unveils its biggest set ever: a 9,000-brick Colosseum

Lego hails new Colosseum as its ‘largest product ever made.’

Lego, the toy company famous for its interlocking bricks, has unveiled its own Lego Colosseum which contains a staggering 9,036 pieces and is hailed as the “largest Lego product ever made.”

The Lego Colosseum was presented on the afternoon of 13 November by Lego Italy under the slogan “once every 2,000 years,” a reference to the age of the ancient amphitheatre which was completed in 80 AD.

Lego says that its latest product was made with "great attention to detail to make it faithful to the original and to enhance its timeless beauty."

The Lego Colosseum - which measures 27cm high, 52cm wide and 59cm deep - contains almost 1,500 more blocks than the previous record holder, the Millennium Falcon which comprises 7,541 bricks.

However it doesn't come cheap: the Lego Colosseum will reportedly set you back €499.99 when it comes on the market on 27 November.

The Lego Colosseum (set number 10276) will be available from the Lego website and Lego retail stores.