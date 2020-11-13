S.S. Lazio customised aircraft presented at Ciampino airport
The first test flight was carried out, now the personal plane that President Claudio Lotito wanted to give his Lazio awaits only the official take-off, which will most likely take place on 20 November for the championship match against Crotone scheduled for the following day.
Lazio's customised aircraft - a Boeing 737/300 Classic supplied by the Bulgarian airline Tayaranjet - arrived in Ciampino on Friday morning for a test flight.
S.S. Lazio joins the exclusive club of other top European football clubs, such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United, that also have a customised plane.
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
2-bedroom flat in Prati near Vatican!
Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!