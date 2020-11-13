Italy reports record 40,000 cases of covid-19 in one day

Italy declares covid-19 red zones in Tuscany and Campania.

Italy has registered a record 40,902 new covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry announced on 13 November, with 550 new coronavirus-related deaths.

This compares to the 37,978 cases and 636 deaths registered yesterday, 12 November, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The ministry also said there were a record 254,908 coronavirus swabs taken over the past day.

The latest figures come as the government declares covid-19 red zones in Tuscany, the central region around Florence, and Campania, the southern region around Naples.

The two regions will move from the medium-risk orange category to the high-risk red category from 15 November, following a recent spike in cases.

Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Marche will move from the low-risk yellow to orange, under the government's three-tier system.

For official data relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy see the health ministry website.

Photo credit: Michele Rinaldi / Shutterstock.com.