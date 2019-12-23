Christmas in Rome: magic post office

Children in Rome can send their Christmas wishlist from a magic post office in Piazza Venezia.

Rome has a "magic" post office under the city's Christmas tree, sponsored by Netflix, where children can post their Christmas letters to Santa Claus.

"I invite all the girls and boys to come to Piazza Venezia to post their letters and discover the other magical and unmissable surprises", said Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi.

The city's Christmas tree, known as Spelacchio, is open every day until 6 January.

Photo FuoridalFunnel

General Info

Address Piazza Venezia, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Christmas in Rome: magic post office

Piazza Venezia, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

