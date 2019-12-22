Rome flights delayed due to strong winds

Fiumicino flights delayed by adverse weather on 22 December.

There are currently delays to flights arriving to and departing from Rome's Fiumicino airport due to strong winds.

The airport authority is advising passengers to check their airline for the most up-to-date information about their flight times.

Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi has closed all the city's parks and cemeteries on 22 December due to the high winds in the capital.