  Home
  News
  Tourist fined €550 for dip in Rome's Trevi Fountain
News Tourism

Tourist fined €550 for dip in Rome's Trevi Fountain

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Tourist handed fine for dip at Rome landmark.

A 28-year-old Swiss tourist received a €550 fine after Rome police caught him in the waters of the Trevi Fountain at around 03.00 on Sunday morning.

Due to the prompt intervention of police, the tourist was apprehended before he started swimming around in the fountain, according to Italian news reports.

In addition to the fine, the man was handed a temporary ban from returning to the Baroque monument which was completed in 1762.

It is the latest incident involving tourists behaving badly at the Trevi Fountain, including those attempting to emulate Anita Ekberg's classic scene from Fellini's 1960 movie La Dolce Vita.

