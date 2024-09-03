Rome issues public tender for 1,000 new taxi licences

First new taxi licences in Rome in 20 years.

Rome on Monday issued a public tender online for 1,000 new taxi licences, addressing a long-standing shortage of cabs in the Italian capital.

The 1,000 licenses will comprise 800 of the ordinary type and 200 for vehicles specifically equipped for people with disabilities, the city's mobility transport Eugenio Patanè confirmed.

Patanè said the move was particularly important in light of the upcoming Jubilee Year 2025 when extra millions of tourists and pilgrims are set to arrive in Rome.

Long faced with opposition from the powerful taxi lobby, the last time the city issued new taxi licences was two decades ago, in 2004.

Hailing it as a "historic day", Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri told La Repubblica that applications for the new taxi licences are open until 23 September after which there willl be exams, adding: "The goal is to be able to issue the licenses from December".

In recent years the chronic lack of taxis has caused headaches for Rome's tourists and residents, frequently leading to bad press for the sector.

New taxi fares

The tender for taxi licences in Rome coincides with a hike in fares including the initial fixed charge of €3.50 on weekdays during the day and €7.50 at night, from 22.00 to 06.00.

There is also a new minimum fare of €9, while the new fixed rates for Fiumicino and Ciampino airports are set at €55 and €40 respectively, for fares within the city's Aurelian Walls.

For more details of Rome's updated taxi fares see the city website.