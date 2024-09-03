30.7 C
  3. Rome celebrates 150 years of the Esquilino quarter
News History

Rome celebrates 150 years of the Esquilino quarter

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome established the Esquilino district in 1874.

Rome celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Esquilino quarter, located on the hill of the same name, with two days of cultural events on the weekend of 7-8 September.

Known today as one of Rome's most multicultural and multiethnic neighbourhoods, the central Esquilino district was established in 1874 when it split from the adjoining Monti quarter.

The Esquilino area, which includes Termini train station, is bordered by landmarks inlcuding Santa Croce in Gerusalemme, Santa Maria Maggiore, San Giovanni in Laterano and the Aurelian Walls.

Rome's two-day celebration of the district, which developed around Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II in the late 19th century, will include a public encounter with famed movie director Matteo Garrone.

The president of the city assembly Svetlana Celli hailed the Esquilino as "a symbol of integration and inclusion" while the president of the capital's tourism, fashion and international relations commission Mariano Angelucci described the district as "a lively and pulsating neighbourhood rich in culture, history, a place of socialisation, social inclusion and entrepreneurial initiatives".

Some of the best known landmarks in the Esquilino include Porta Maggiore with the ancient tomb of the baker Eurysaces, the Holy Stairs, the church of Santa Bibiana designed by Bernini, the Acquario Romano and the mysterious Magic Portal in Piazza Vittorio.

For the programme of the 150th celebrations see the city website.
