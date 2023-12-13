Pope Francis has tomb 'prepared' in Rome Basilica of St Mary Major

Pontiff says he will simplify papal funeral ritual.

Pope Francis said his tomb is "already prepared" in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, in an exclusive interview with Mexican broadcaster N+, reported by the Italian media.

Since becoming pope, Francis has made more than 100 visits to the fifth-century papal basilica where he prays in front of the icon of 'Maria Salus Populi Romani' (Our Lady of Health of the Roman People) before and after trips abroad.

The pontiff, who is days away from his 87th birthday, told journalist Valentina Alazraki that despite health problems he has "never thought of resigning" like his predecessor Benedict XVI did in 2013.

Francis paid tribute to Benedict, describing him to Alazraki as a "a great and humble man, who when he realised his limitations had the courage to say enough."

The pontiff also said that he has met the master of ceremonies to simplify papal funerals, joking: “I'll launch the new ritual."

One of the four major papal basilicas in Rome as well as one of the of the city's seven pilgrim churches, Santa Maria Maggiore is located in the Esquiline district of the capital.

Although situated on Italian soil, the basilica is owned by the Vatican and enjoys extraterritorial status similar to that of foreign embassies.

The church houses the tombs of several former popes, including Sixtus V, alongside other notable figures including Baroque master Gian Lorenzo Bernini.