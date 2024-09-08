26.5 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 08 September 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 100-year-old Italian man renews his driving licence
News Lifestyle

100-year-old Italian man renews his driving licence

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Luciano Gulmini got his first driving licence in 1949.

An Italian motorist who recently celebrated his 100th birthday has renewed his driving licence for two years, until 2026, in Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region.

Luciano Gulmini, who turned 100 on 23 August, received his new licence from the Automobile Club d'Italia (ACI), according to the Ravenna edition of the newspaper Resto del Carlino.

Gulmini said that he underwent an "eye test, hearing test, a short interview" at ACI where "they have known me for a long time, they even threw me a little party for my 100th birthday".

"To tell the truth I was a little worried, getting a licence at 100 years old is not that common" - he told Resto del Carlino - "but everything went smoothly and you can't imagine how happy I am."

"My wife Tebe and I can continue to go to Lido Adriano in the afternoon, to the Alessandra beach where our friends have always been" - he says - "It's good to breathe the sea air...".

Luciano Gulmini and his wife Tebe. Photo Resto del Carlino.

Gulmini got his first licence in 1949, when he was 25, and bought a Lambretta which he kept for 15 years before exchanging it for a Fiat 500.

Together with his wife, who is four years younger than him, the pair clocked up tens of thousands of kilometres on their travels around Europe, first on the Lambretta and then in the Fiat 500.

"We have always liked to travel" - Gulmini says - "meeting people, a month of holidays a year".

Today he drives to the beach every day with his wife in a 30-year-old Lancia Y which he says is in perfect condition.

Photo ANSA

Aur 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Oasis invited to perform in Rome in 2026

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Best things to do in Rome in September 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Emily in Paris travels to Rome in Season 4 Part 2

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Hollywood glamour returns to Venice Film Festival

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy's favourite films for Ferragosto

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday in August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Pompeii pours cold water on reports of Madonna's birthday party

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy celebrates San Lorenzo and the night of the shooting stars

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -