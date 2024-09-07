Italy faces nationwide train strike on Sunday 8 September

Sunday strike to affect Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord services.

Italy faces a nationwide 23-hour rail strike from 03.00 on Sunday 8 September until 02.00 on Monday 9 September, affecting train services across the country.

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services due to Sunday's strike by staff from state-owned Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, which includes Trenitalia, and private railway operator Italo.

Also adhering to the strike are employees of Trenitalia-Tper, which operates train services in the northern Emilia-Romagna region, and Trenord in the northern Lombardy region around Milan.

In a statement, FS Italiane said the strike may result in "changes to the service, even before it starts and after it ends", adding that information on guaranteed services during the strike are available on its social media channels or from customer service staff and ticket offices.

Italo said on its website that it has published a list of guaranteed trains in order to "reduce the inconvenience" to travellers during the strike.

Trenord said the strike action may have repercussions on its regional, suburban, airport and long-distance services, but stressed that if trains between Milan and Malpensa airport were cancelled they would be replaced by buses.

The fact that the strike is scheduled on a Sunday means there won't be guaranteed train services during rush-hour periods, as per Italy's usual weekday regulations.

Sunday's industrial action is preceded by airline and airport strikes on Saturday, and will be followed by disruption to local public transport services on Monday 9 September.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.