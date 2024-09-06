Italy faces airline and airport strikes on 7 September

ITA Airways cancels 18 flights due to strike.

Air travellers in Italy face disruption to flights on Saturday 7 September due to strike action by airline staff, air traffic controllers and baggage handlers.

The four-hour strike, scheduled from 13.00 to 17.00, will affect some of Italy's main airports and is expected to result in flight delays and cancellations.

Pilots and cabin crews from ITA Airways and Wizz Air are set to strike in parallel to walkouts by air traffic controllers at Rome Fiumicino and Olbia, baggage handlers at Milan Malpensa, Florence and Pisa airports, and cleaning staff at Milan Linate and Malpensa.

ITA Airways says it has been forced to cancel 18 domestic flights on Saturday due to the strike, including connections between Rome Fiumicino and other Italian cities.

WizzAir said it plans to minimise the impact of the strike and that it regrets the "potential inconvenience" to passengers.

The industrial action has been called by various trade reasons for a number of reasons relating to employment contracts and working conditions.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC has published information on its website about the strike and the flights that are guaranteed.

In addition to the airport strikes on Saturday, Italy faces a nationwide train strike on Sunday 8 September as well as disruption to local public transport services on Monday 9 September.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Canary4stock / Shutterstock.com.