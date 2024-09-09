25.4 C
Mon, 09 September 2024
Italy's news in English
News Tourism

Rome set for Trevi Fountain ticket plan in time for Jubilee 2025

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome tourism councillor releases more details about Trevi Fountain ticketing plan.

Rome's plan to charge tourists to visit the Trevi Fountain should be up and running in time for the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025, the capital's tourism councillor said on Sunday.

Alessandro Onorato released more details about the city's draft plans for a ticketing system at the landmark after it was confirmed on Thursday by Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri as a "very concrete" possibility.

Onorato said that the piazza around the fountain "would remain open and free", while the reservation and entry fee would concern the steps leading down to the monument where tourists traditionally throw coins.

No barriers would be installed, rather there would stewards on hand to control mandatory entry and exit points to the Baroque fountain which is frequently the scene of tourists behaving badly.

Onorato said that the proposed entry free would be "around €2" and that the ticketing system would be in place for Jubilee Year 2025 when the capital expects to welcome more than 30 million tourists and pilgrims. 

The system is set be introduced on a trial basis, however, by the end of this year.

“Today it is a human crush of people carrying food, chips, pizzas and ice creams, tourists who shoulder each other to get the best angle for a selfie" - Onorato told SkyTg24 - "All this does not make the experience unforgettable”.

Last week Onorato said the city was studying plans to charge tourists for a 30-minute slot to enter the Trevi Fountain basin, booked in advance, with no charge for Rome residents.

Cover image: Tourists at the Trevi Fountain, 6 September 2024. Photo Wanted in Rome.

