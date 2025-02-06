6.2 C
Rovagnati heir among three killed in Italy helicopter crash

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Investigation opens into crash which occurred near Parma amid dense fog.

A helicopter crashed near Parma in northern Italy on Wednesday evening, killing all three people on board, including the CEO of the Rovagnati cured meats empire.

Lorenzo Rovagnati, 42, died in the accident, along with two professional pilots whose identities have not been revealed, according to Italian media reports.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash which occurred in the grounds of Castelguelfo di Noceto, the castle owned by the Rovagnati family, between Parma and Fidenza.

Poor visibility due to dense fog and darkness may have played a role in the accident, Italian media reports.

Photo ANSA

