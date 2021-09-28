Green Pass: Italy set to raise audience numbers in theatres, cinemas and stadiums

CTS gives green light to ease covid restrictions for cultural and sporting events in Italy.

Italy's theatres, cinemas and stadiums could soon host more people, equipped with the Green Pass, under the latest recommendations from the technical scientific committee (CTS) that advises the government on coronavirus protocols.

The CTS has given the green light to increasing the audience capacity for cultural events to 100 per cent outdoors and 80 per cent indoors, while stadiums and sports facilities could increase capacity to 75 per cent outdoors and 50 per cent indoors.

The recommendations, which could become reality within a month, would apply exclusively to holders of the Green Pass, the digital or paper certificate that shows people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

The CTS also says the move would apply to 'white zones' - the areas with the fewest covid restrictions (currently most of Italy) - and that the requirements to wear masks should be respected during the events.

The committee did not place any visiting limitations on museums but recommended the continued practice of controlling visitor flows and encouraging interpersonal distancing.

The prospect of reopening discos and night clubs was not discussed during Monday's meeting between the CTS and Italy's health ministry, reports news agency ANSA.

Moves to increase audience capacity at cultural and sporting events comes ahead of the nationwide requirement for all workers in Italy to have the Green Pass from 15 October.

Details about the Green Pass can be found - in Italian - on the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.

