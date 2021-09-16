Italy first in EU to require covid Green Pass for all workers

Italian government brings in sweeping Green Pass legislation.

Italy has become the first country in Europe to make the covid Green Pass mandatory for all workers, in both the public and private sectors, under a new decree approved by the government this evening.

The measures will come into force on 15 October - upon which every worker in Italy must have a Green Pass or face being suspended without pay - and will remain in place until 31 December when Italy's covid state of emergency expires.

What is Italy's Green Pass?

The Green Pass, or certificazione verde, is a digital or paper certificate showing that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

The pass is currently required for indoor dining in restaurants, long-distance domestic travel, a host of cultural and leisure activities, as well as in certain workplace environments including schools and universities.

Moves to extend the scope of the Green Pass are part of efforts to boost Italy's vaccination campaign as the country nears its target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the population over the age of 12 by the end of September.

The extension of the Green Pass has met opposition, including from the right-wing Lega party in the government coalition, with premier Mario Draghi signalling recently that he is also open to the more extreme step of compulsory vaccinations.

Details about the Green Pass can be found - in Italian - on the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.

Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com.