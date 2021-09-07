Covid: 80 per cent of Italy's population has had at least one dose of vaccine

Italy is on track to meet its vaccination target by end of September.

More than 80 per cent of the Italian population over the age of 12 has had at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine, Italy's coronavirus emergency commissioner General Francesco Figliuolo said on Tuesday.

"It is an important milestone" - said Figliuolo - "as it tells us that we will reach the level of 80 per cent completely vaccinated by the end of September."

Figliuolo said that means that "43.2 million citizens over 12 will have completed the vaccination cycle" by 30 September, meeting the target set by Italy earlier this year.

Speaking during a visit to the Amazon vaccination hub in Passo Corese in the Rieti province north of Rome, Figliuolo said Italy was having "excellent results" with regard to young people getting vaccinated.

"Out of 100,000 first vaccinations yesterday, 30 per cent concerned the 12-19 year old group" - said Figliuolo, however he warned: "There is concern about the 1.8 million citizens between 50-59 years who are not yet vaccinated."

The general also confirmed that Italy would begin giving a third dose of the covid-19 vaccine to groups of people considered most at risk, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients, later this month.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website while for details about the Green Pass - in Italian - see the Certificazione Verde website.

Cover image: General Figliuolo. Photo: Open Online.