Italy's deputy health minister says mandatory covid vaccinations must be 'last resort'

3.7 million Italians over 50 still not vaccinated says Sileri.

Compulsory covid vaccinations "must remain the last resort" - said Italy's deputy health minister Pierpaolo Sileri - "but in the meantime we will have to convince all these millions of people to get vaccinated and it will take an enormous effort because the No Vax, idiots, have done enormous damage, spreading lies."

Sileri, in an interview published in Italian newspaper of record Corriere della Sera on Sunday, cited the World Health Organisation estimate that covid-19 could result in 236,000 more deaths in Europe between now and 1 December, due to rising infections and stagnating vaccination rates.

"That is another 30,000 in our country. And do you know the reason? There are 3.7 million Italians over 50 who are not yet vaccinated, they have not even received the first dose" - said Sileri - "And with these numbers, if the virus does not stop, after the fourth wave we could also have the fifth."

Sileri said that a "face to face autumn campaign" is required, involving family doctors and pharmacists, to "convince the doubters."

"Unfortunately there are also many No Vax doctors who instill doubts. They should be thrown out quickly" - said Sileri, adding - "And politicians from all parties should go on TV and say: the vaccine saves lives."

Green Pass

Sileri said that the Green Pass "must be extended, in the public and private sectors", describing the digital certificate - which shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19 - as "very effective."

Sileri's comments come after Italian premier Mario Draghi confirmed last week that the government is considering making covid-19 vaccinations obligatory for everyone, once the vaccines get full approval by European and Italian regulators.

Health minister Roberto Speranza also said in recent days that Italy would begin giving third doses of the covid vaccine to people with the most fragile immune systems later this month.

Details about the Green Pass can be found - in Italian - on the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.

Cover image: Turin covid vaccination centre. Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com. 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75515
Previous article Italy Green Pass protest leader detained in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy Green Pass protest leader detained in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass protest leader detained in Rome

Covid-19 Italy: Drone to check body temperatures at beach near Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 Italy: Drone to check body temperatures at beach near Rome

Italy PM says yes to compulsory covid vaccinations and third dose
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy PM says yes to compulsory covid vaccinations and third dose

Can tourists still travel to Italy from the US?
Coronavirus in Italy

Can tourists still travel to Italy from the US?

Italy Green Pass protests flop at train stations
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass protests flop at train stations

Italy steps up security in train stations for No Green Pass protests
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy steps up security in train stations for No Green Pass protests

Italy's new Green Pass rules for schools, universities and transport
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's new Green Pass rules for schools, universities and transport

Italy Green Pass protesters vow to block trains
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass protesters vow to block trains

Italy Green Pass protesters attack journalists
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass protesters attack journalists

Italy scraps covid-19 quarantine for vaccinated travellers from UK
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy scraps covid-19 quarantine for vaccinated travellers from UK

Where do I need to show the Green Pass in Italy?
Coronavirus in Italy

Where do I need to show the Green Pass in Italy?

Italy covid Green Pass protests at train stations
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy covid Green Pass protests at train stations

Green Pass: Italy brings back bus conductors to check covid rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Italy brings back bus conductors to check covid rules

Italy covid Green Pass rules change on 1 September
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy covid Green Pass rules change on 1 September

Covid: Italy on track to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by end of September
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy on track to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by end of September