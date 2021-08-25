Covid: Italy on track to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by end of September

Italy's covid vaccination programme on track says Figliuolo.

Italy is on target to reach its goal of vaccinating 80 per cent of the population over the age of 12 by the end of September, said the government's coronavirus emergency commissioner General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo.

"The goal declared in March to vaccinate 80 per cent of the population over 12 years old will be completed fully by 30 September", Figliuolo announced on Tuesday.

Italy has administered more than 75.6 million doses of covid-19 vaccines so far, bringing the percentage of the population over 12 fully vaccinated to 67.6 per cent, equal to 36.5 million people.

The percentage of those aged over 12 who have received at least one covid jab is 72.3 per cent, equal to 39 million people, reports news agency ANSA.

On Friday the Italian president Sergio Mattarella said that getting vaccinated against covid-19 is a "duty," stating: "Responsibility starts with ourselves."

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see health ministry website.

Photo credit: Pasquale Senatore / Shutterstock.com.
