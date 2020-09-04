James Bond in Matera: No Time to Die

25th Bond film was filmed in Italy's European Capital of Culture.

A new trailer has been released for the 25th James Bond movie which was part filmed in Matera, the 2019 European Capital of Culture, in the southern Italian region of Basilicata.

Titled No Time to Die, the movie sees Bond come out of retirement in Jamaica after his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA seeks his help, leading 007 onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig in Matera

The movie, which stars Daniel Craig in the lead role for the fifth and final time, was directed by Cary Fukunaga who took over the reigns from outgoing Bond director Danny Boyle.

The movie's villains are Safin, played by Oscar-winning Rami Malek, and Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz, while Lea Seydoux plays Bond's love interest Dr Madeleine Swann, and Ana de Armas takes on her first Bond girl role.

The new Bond film, the 25th in the series, originally had a release date of 8 April but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this has been pushed back to 12 November.

Filming began in Matera in April last year, with scenes shot in the city's historic centre as well as its ancient sassi, the UNESCO-protected cave dwellings.

James Bond in Matera

Over the years Bond movies have been filmed in numerous Italian locations including Rome, Siena and Venice as well as Lake Como and Sardinia.

Matera's distinctive landscape has featured in several international productions in the past, including Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ, which was partly-filmed there in 2003.

 

James Bond in Matera: No Time to Die

75100 Matera, Province of Matera, Italy
