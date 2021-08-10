Five Guys to open in Rome Termini station

Five Guys comes to Rome after Milan.

Five Guys, the world-famous American burger chain, is to open its first Rome branch in the city's central Termini train station this summer.

Five Guys had been due to open in December 2019 on Via della Stamperia, near the Trevi Fountain in the historic centre.

However the move was postponed and then the covid-19 crisis ultimately led to the venue being dropped.

Five Guys announced this week that they will be opening soon in the Terrazza section of Roma Termini but they have yet to announce an official date.

The arrival of Five Guys in Rome follows the opening of its first Italian venue in Milan, on Corso Vittorio Emanuele, in 2018.

General Info

Address Roma Termini, Piazza dei Cinquecento, 1, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Five Guys to open in Rome Termini station

Roma Termini, Piazza dei Cinquecento, 1, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75344
Previous article Italy Green Pass: New rules for bars and restaurants

RELATED ARTICLES

Sting opens pizzeria and wine bar in Tuscany
Food

Sting opens pizzeria and wine bar in Tuscany

Most famous pasta dishes
Food

Most famous pasta dishes

How covid-19 revived Italy's wine window tradition
Food

How covid-19 revived Italy's wine window tradition

Rome opens first 'All You Can Eat' restaurant with Roman cuisine
Food

Rome opens first 'All You Can Eat' restaurant with Roman cuisine

Rome's newest vending machine makes pizza in 3 minutes
Food

Rome's newest vending machine makes pizza in 3 minutes

Sting opens his Tuscan vineyard to wine-loving guests
Food

Sting opens his Tuscan vineyard to wine-loving guests

Italy celebrates Carbonara Day 2021
Food

Italy celebrates Carbonara Day 2021

Colomba: the story of Italy's Easter cake
Food

Colomba: the story of Italy's Easter cake

What is Burrata
Food

What is Burrata

Food deliveries in Rome
Food

Food deliveries in Rome

Vegan Bolognese and Polenta Lasagna: Italians react to New York Times recipes
Food

Vegan Bolognese and Polenta Lasagna: Italians react to New York Times recipes

Italians slam tomato carbonara recipe in New York Times
Food

Italians slam tomato carbonara recipe in New York Times

Made in Italy products more popular than ever during covid pandemic
Food

Made in Italy products more popular than ever during covid pandemic

Rome master chef creates a stir with lasagna toothpaste
Food

Rome master chef creates a stir with lasagna toothpaste

A taste of ancient Rome: organic olive oil from the Palatine Hill
Food

A taste of ancient Rome: organic olive oil from the Palatine Hill