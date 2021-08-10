Five Guys to open in Rome Termini station

Five Guys comes to Rome after Milan.

Five Guys, the world-famous American burger chain, is to open its first Rome branch in the city's central Termini train station this summer.

Five Guys had been due to open in December 2019 on Via della Stamperia, near the Trevi Fountain in the historic centre.

However the move was postponed and then the covid-19 crisis ultimately led to the venue being dropped.

Five Guys announced this week that they will be opening soon in the Terrazza section of Roma Termini but they have yet to announce an official date.

The arrival of Five Guys in Rome follows the opening of its first Italian venue in Milan, on Corso Vittorio Emanuele, in 2018.