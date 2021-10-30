G20 Italy: Rome braced for day of protests

Italy deploys more than 5,000 extra police and troops on the streets of Rome over G20 weekend.

Italy's security chiefs have drawn up plans to deal with protests scheduled to take place in Rome as the heads of the world's most powerful countries meet for the G20 Leaders' Summit in the EUR district.

The Italian interior ministry has deployed around 5,300 extra police officers and soldiers on the streets of the capital this weekend, reports news agency ANSA.

On top of the closure of 14 Rome metro stations and various streets caused by the G20, there are two main demonstrations expected in the capital on Saturday.

A sit-in "against the Draghi government and the government of the bankers" is scheduled from 14.00 to 19.00 in Piazza S. Giovanni in Laterano, which is set to lead to traffic diversions in the area.

Another protest march will take place from 15.00 and 20.00, beginning at the Pyramid of Cestius, with between 5,000 and 10,000 people expected.

The demonstration could see a mixture of protesters including trade unions, social centres, No Tav, No Triv, Fridays for Future, ex-Alitalia and Whirlpool workers, Extinction Rebellion, along with other groups against the G20.

The march will make its way to the Bocca della Verità (Mouth of Truth) in the Circus Maximus area - via the Lungotevere - causing problems for motorists and public transport.

There is also the possibility that No Green Pass and No Vax protesters could join one or both of the rallies, with police reportedly monitoring social network sites linked to the two movements.

The G20 summit is being held away from the city centre, after violent clashes broke out earlier this month between protesters and police over the extension of Italy's covid Green Pass to workplaces.

Details of the street closures and traffic diversions can be found on the Roma Mobilità website.