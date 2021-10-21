Alitalia flight attendants strip in Rome protest against ITA Airways

Ex-Alitalia staff undress in protest at Piazza del Campidoglio.

Around 50 former Alitalia flight attendants stripped out of their uniforms in a choreographed flash mob protest outside Rome city hall on Wednesday afternoon.

The ex-Alitalia employees were protesting over the loss of jobs and the working conditions of colleagues re-hired by the slimmed-down ITA Airways following its acquisition of Italy's former national airline.

When ITA took to the skies last Friday it employed only around 2,800 of the almost 11,000 Alitalia staff, amid claims by unions that the workers were taken on with significantly lower salaries.

Standing in rows on the Capitoline Hill, the female protesters slowly removed their uniforms and shoes, in a symbolic refusal to accept the situation.

Ater stripping down to their undergarments, the hostesses remained in silence for several minutes before picking up their clothes and chanting: “We are Alitalia!”

A spokesperson for the group said the choreographed protest on the Capitoline Hill was designed to show solidarity with colleagues "who were forced to sign a humiliating and mortifying company contract."

Last week Alitalia made its final flight, from Rome to Cagliari, bringing an end to a colourful 74-year history between Italy and its former flag carrier.

