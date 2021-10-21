Fiddler's Elbow: Italy's oldest Irish pub marks 45 years in Rome

Oldest Irish pub in Rome marks milestone with a week-long party.

The Fiddler's Elbow in Rome, the first Irish owned and run pub in Italy, celebrates its 45th anniversary with a week of live music events from 23-31 October.

The pub was opened in 1976 on Via Sforza in the Monti district by Gino Bottigliero and his Irish wife Mary Pyne along with Orazio Cancanelli and Antonio Shorthose, who was later replaced by Richard Sherwood.

In 1979 the pub moved to its current location on nearby Via dell'Olmata 43, where Monti borders the Esquilino, in the shadow of the Basilica di S. Maria Maggiore.

Over the decades the pub has welcomed guests ranging from Irish prime ministers to Sylvester Stallone, tennis ace John McEnroe and CNN news anchor Christiane Amanpour.

The pub regularly holds traditional Irish music sessions and is a sister pub of the nearby Druid’s Den and The Old Marconi.

For details of the 45th anniversary music programme see the pub's Facebook page. Photo Richard P Gibbs.

General Info

Address Via dell'Olmata, 43, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Fiddler's Elbow: Italy's oldest Irish pub marks 45 years in Rome

Via dell'Olmata, 43, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

