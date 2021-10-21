Rome's new mayor Gualtieri takes office as Raggi era ends

Raggi hands over mayoral sash to Gualtieri.

Roberto Gualtieri arrived at Rome city hall this morning to take over officially from outgoing mayor Virginia Raggi, who leaves the office after five years.

Gualtieri, of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD), was elected mayor after beating the centre-right candidate Enrico Michetti in a run-off vote on Monday.

"I wish Gualtieri all the best. Being a mayor is the most beautiful and complex job" - Raggi said in the Giulio Cesare hall - "On a human and political level it is a full experience. I have been honoured to lead this city, the most beautiful in the world, for five years."

Raggi, of the once anti-establishment Movimento 5 Stelle (M5S), joined Gualtieri on the balcony of his new office overlooking the Roman Forum, before the pair held talks described as cordial.

Virginia Raggi with Roberto Gualtieri in Rome city hall today. Photo Il Messaggero.

Gualtieri, 55, told reporters he would dedicate all his "commitment and passion" to the new role, adding: "I thank Raggi for the work of these years and now an intense and exciting phase for me begins."

In the meantime the new mayor is busy putting together his team to face a range of challenges ahead, from cleaning up the city's rubbish problem to developing the capital's bid for Expo 2030.

Raggi - who in addition to being the first woman to hold the office of Rome mayor was also the youngest at 37 - left the Campidoglio just after midday, to applause from her old staff, some of whom were in tears.

As Rome newspaper Il Messaggero put it: "On 23 June 2016 she arrived at city hall in an electric minicar, today she leaves in an Alfa Romeo."

Cover photo Leggo

 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75791
Previous article Green Pass: All you need to know about Italy's digital covid cert

RELATED ARTICLES

Roberto Gualtieri elected new mayor of Rome
Politics

Roberto Gualtieri elected new mayor of Rome

Rome, Turin and Trieste vote for new mayors in run-off elections
Politics

Rome, Turin and Trieste vote for new mayors in run-off elections

Rome votes for new mayor in run-off election
Politics

Rome votes for new mayor in run-off election

Rome mayoral candidate Michetti accused of anti-Semitism
Politics

Rome mayoral candidate Michetti accused of anti-Semitism

Rome ballot boxes dumped at street bins after elections
Politics

Rome ballot boxes dumped at street bins after elections

Mussolini's granddaughter wins most votes in Rome council elections
Politics

Mussolini's granddaughter wins most votes in Rome council elections

Rome mayor elections: Michetti and Gualtieri look set for run-off
Politics

Rome mayor elections: Michetti and Gualtieri look set for run-off

Italy right-wing parties rocked by scandals ahead of local elections
Politics

Italy right-wing parties rocked by scandals ahead of local elections

Rome elections: Who will be the next mayor of Rome?
Politics

Rome elections: Who will be the next mayor of Rome?

Interview with Virginia Raggi
Politics

Interview with Virginia Raggi

Italy right-wing politician resigns over Mussolini controversy
Politics

Italy right-wing politician resigns over Mussolini controversy

Rome mayor candidate Carlo Calenda wants to create mega Ancient Rome Museum
Politics

Rome mayor candidate Carlo Calenda wants to create mega Ancient Rome Museum

Rome’s Mayor isn’t in favor, or against, anti Covid vaccines.
Politics

Rome’s Mayor isn’t in favor, or against, anti Covid vaccines.

G20 culture ministers meet in Rome
Politics

G20 culture ministers meet in Rome

Interview with Carlo Calenda
Politics

Interview with Carlo Calenda