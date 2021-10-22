Italy's taxi drivers go on strike with protests in Rome
Taxi drivers to demonstrate in Rome.
Italy's taxi drivers are staging a nationwide strike on Friday 22 October, from 08.00 until 22.00, with difficulty expected for those travelling to and from airports.
The strike is organised by the main unions representing taxi drivers in Italy to call on the government to regulate ride-hailing apps and to protect the sector from unauthorised vehicle-hire services, from cars and minibuses to rickshaws and golf buggies.
Taxi drivers are expected to hold a large demonstration outside Italy's economy ministry in Rome, from 09.00 until midday, with another protest scheduled at the transport ministry from 14.00 until 17.00.
Photo Shutterstock
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Bilingual kindergarten in the north of Rome, La casetta dei pulcini, seeks a mothertongue English teacher or a bilingual one with a good level of Italian. Full-time job, 8 hours a...
English babysitter, kindergarten teacher, private tutor etc
Good day , I have completed my masters and I am looking for part time job as babysitter or English kindergarten teacher or other opportunities with (Regular contract) I have one...
is urgently recruiting qualified native English speaking EFL teachers and/or Math teacher/tutor for SAT for full time position in-school/state schools and in company. Lucrative m...
2-room flat near the Roman Forum
via del Velabro - We have the most delightful and completely remodeled 136m2 property on the 1st floor renting to referenced individuals. The apartment has parquet floors and a ch...