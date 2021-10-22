Italy's taxi drivers go on strike with protests in Rome

Taxi drivers to demonstrate in Rome.

Italy's taxi drivers are staging a nationwide strike on Friday 22 October, from 08.00 until 22.00, with difficulty expected for those travelling to and from airports.

The strike is organised by the main unions representing taxi drivers in Italy to call on the government to regulate ride-hailing apps and to protect the sector from unauthorised vehicle-hire services, from cars and minibuses to rickshaws and golf buggies.

Taxi drivers are expected to hold a large demonstration outside Italy's economy ministry in Rome, from 09.00 until midday, with another protest scheduled at the transport ministry from 14.00 until 17.00.

Photo Shutterstock