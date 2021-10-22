Green Pass: Italy pharmacies open on days off to cope with demand for covid tests

Italy's Green Pass rules see surge in demand for covid tests.

Pharmacies in Italy are to stay open after hours and on their days off to facilitate the surge in demand for covid-19 tests as a result of the government's Green Pass mandate for workers.

Under the new rules, which come into force last week, all workers in Italy must have a Green Pass, a digital or paper certificate proving the holder has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

Unvaccinated employees can enter the workplace provided they undergo a covid test every 48 hours at a fixed cost of €15.

Italy's emergency coronavirus commissioner Francesco Figliuolo asked regional authorities to help pharmacies deal with the situation, following a request from the federation of the order of Italian pharmacists (FOFI).

The move, which is on a voluntary basis, will make the "service even more effective and efficient", according to FOFI.

Participating pharmacists are asked to notify the local health authorities and municipal administrations, said Roberto Tobia, national secretary of the Italian pharmacy owners federation Federfarma.

"It is still too early for an evaluation of how many pharmacists will respond positively", Tobia told SkyTg24 on Thursday, noting that in the northern Piemonte region some pharmacies have already decided to stay open on weekends, with 24-hour pharmacies present in all regions.

Tobia also explained that despite reports of lengthy queues for covid tests outside pharmacies in various cities around Italy, there is a regular supply of test kits and the situation is under control.

Details about the Green Pass can be found - in Italian - on the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website. 

Photo credit: Bestravelvideo / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75799
Previous article Italy's taxi drivers go on strike with protests in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Green Pass: All you need to know about Italy's digital covid cert
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: All you need to know about Italy's digital covid cert

Italy Green Pass record: 1 million certs downloaded in a day
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass record: 1 million certs downloaded in a day

Italy police use water cannon to clear No Green Pass sit-in at Trieste port
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy police use water cannon to clear No Green Pass sit-in at Trieste port

Rome 'No Green Pass' deputy police chief suspended
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome 'No Green Pass' deputy police chief suspended

Italy may revise covid Green Pass in 2022, says deputy health minister
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy may revise covid Green Pass in 2022, says deputy health minister

Jared Leto caught in Rome 'No Green Pass' protest
Coronavirus in Italy

Jared Leto caught in Rome 'No Green Pass' protest

Rome protest over Italy's covid Green Pass turns violent
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome protest over Italy's covid Green Pass turns violent

Italy to give third dose of covid vaccine to over 60s
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to give third dose of covid vaccine to over 60s

Covid: Over 8 million people in Italy still not vaccinated
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Over 8 million people in Italy still not vaccinated

Where in Italy is the covid Green Pass required?
Coronavirus in Italy

Where in Italy is the covid Green Pass required?

Italy reopens nightclubs and eases covid rules for theatres, cinemas, stadiums
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reopens nightclubs and eases covid rules for theatres, cinemas, stadiums

Italy can reopen nightclubs with Green Pass and limited capacity, says CTS
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy can reopen nightclubs with Green Pass and limited capacity, says CTS

Three Swiss Guards quit Vatican to avoid covid vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Three Swiss Guards quit Vatican to avoid covid vaccine

Covid: Italy recalls single-seat school desks over fire risk
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy recalls single-seat school desks over fire risk

Green Pass: Italy set to raise audience numbers in theatres, cinemas and stadiums
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Italy set to raise audience numbers in theatres, cinemas and stadiums