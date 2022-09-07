Italy faces nationwide train strike on Friday 9 September

Train strike in Italy from 09.00 to 17.00 on Friday.

A nationwide eight-hour train strike in Italy has been confirmed by trade unions for Friday 9 September, from 09.00 until 17.00, with widespread cancellations and delays expected.

Unions say they have organised the protest - which will affect rail services provided by Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord - to call for greater safety and security for train workers.

The move follows a recent assault on a train conductor in Naples after he asked a passenger for their ticket.

Unions say the protest is in response to the "gravity and intolerability of the numerous and violent attacks" against its members.

Those who have already purchased train tickets for Friday, or who intend to travel by train that day, are advised to check the website of the company they are travelling with or to contact customer service for more information.

Photo credit: Vivida Photo PC / Shutterstock.com.