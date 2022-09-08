Tourist in Venice speeds down Grand Canal in stolen water taxi

Incident comes a few weeks after tourists surfed on Grand Canal.

Venice police arrested a Belgian tourist who stole a water taxi from the city's Marco Polo airport and took it for a high-speed joy ride down the Grand Canal on Wednesday.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro praised the officers for their "determination and courage" in apprehending the tourist who drove the speed boat in "a dangerous way" through the historic centre of the lagoon city.

Police gave chase after they saw the motoscafo travelling at full speed during rush hour in the heart of the city, according to Italian news reports.

Officers cut the boat off at San Trovaso, between the University of Ca 'Foscari and L'Accademia, in a pincer movement using several police boats.

However when police boarded the water taxi they found a Belgian tourist aged 61 behind the wheel, not the owner of the vehicle who normally operates a private transport service.

It is unclear why the man - who now faces criminal proceedings - decided to steal the taxi at the city's airport and head into town at full tilt.

The incident, filmed by numerous onlookers, took place in the middle of the Venice Film Festival, just weeks after two Australian tourists surfed down the Grand Canal on motorised surf boards.

After the mayor offered dinner to whoever could identify the "arrogant idiots", the tourists were tracked down and fined €1,500 each.

Police also confiscated the tourists' equipment, valued at around €25,000, and expelled them from the city.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77438
Previous article Italy faces nationwide train strike on Friday 9 September

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy to save energy by turning down heat this winter
English news in Italy

Italy to save energy by turning down heat this winter

Italy's F43 bear dies during capture
English news in Italy

Italy's F43 bear dies during capture

US tourist fined €450 for sitting at Rome fountain to eat gelato
English news in Italy

US tourist fined €450 for sitting at Rome fountain to eat gelato

Treasure hunters find American WWII soldier's dog tag on beach in Italy
English news in Italy

Treasure hunters find American WWII soldier's dog tag on beach in Italy

Italy in exclusive talks with Delta and Air France-KLM over ITA Airways sale
English news in Italy

Italy in exclusive talks with Delta and Air France-KLM over ITA Airways sale

Italy's Berlusconi joins TikTok to woo young voters
English news in Italy

Italy's Berlusconi joins TikTok to woo young voters

Rome battles invasion of Oriental hornets
English news in Italy

Rome battles invasion of Oriental hornets

Naples pizzeria adds gas charge to bill as Italy's energy prices soar
English news in Italy

Naples pizzeria adds gas charge to bill as Italy's energy prices soar

Blasphemy debate in Italy after man fined for swearing
English news in Italy

Blasphemy debate in Italy after man fined for swearing

Driver fined €8,000 for U-turn on Italy's A1 motorway
English news in Italy

Driver fined €8,000 for U-turn on Italy's A1 motorway

Pasta politics: Italy's Letta goes viral with carbonara tweet
English news in Italy

Pasta politics: Italy's Letta goes viral with carbonara tweet

How one region in Italy is making gas free for its residents
English news in Italy

How one region in Italy is making gas free for its residents

Italy's bars and restaurants display 'monster' bills amid surge in gas prices
English news in Italy

Italy's bars and restaurants display 'monster' bills amid surge in gas prices

Italian singer Jovanotti under fire over Jova Beach Party concerts
English news in Italy

Italian singer Jovanotti under fire over Jova Beach Party concerts

US soldier under arrest in Italy over fatal drink-drive crash
English news in Italy

US soldier under arrest in Italy over fatal drink-drive crash