Venice Film Festival 2022, celebrating 90 years of cinema

Hollywood stars arrive in Italy for 2022 edition of Venice Film Festival.

The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival, which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year, will be held in the lagoon city from 31 August until 10 September 2022.

The gala event, which attracts the biggest stars from the world of cinema, will present 23 movies vying for the prestigious Golden Lion award, with the winner chosen by a jury headed by actress Julianne Moore.

The festival opens on Wednesday night with the world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, adapted from the novel by Don DeLillo, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle.

Other movies in competition include The Whale by Darren Aronofsky with Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink; The Son by Florian Zeller with Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins; The Eternal Daughter by Joanna Hogg with Tilda Swinton; and The Banshees of Inisherin by Martin McDonagh with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

There are also films in competition from outside the world Hollywood, including L'Immensità by Emanuele Crialese (Italy) with Penelope Cruz; Saint Omer by Alice Diop (France) with Kayije Kagame and Guslagie Malanda; and Argentina, 1985 by Santiago Mitre (Argentina) with Ricardo Darin and Peter Lanzani.

This year's festival, which comes after two scaled-down editions due to the covid pandemic, will host a day dedicated to Ukraine, on 8 September. For full details see festival website.