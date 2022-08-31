Starbucks expands in Italy with new outlet in Verona

Starbucks lands in the city of Romeo and Juliet after recent openings in Turin and Rome.

Starbucks is preparing to open an outlet in the centre of Verona, four years after the American multinational coffee chain launched in Italy.

Famous for its frappuccino, Starbucks is set to open near Piazza Erbe in the centre of the north-eastern Italian city, reports newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The new Starbucks outlet will be in Galleria Pellicciai, on the corner with Via Quattro Spade, in what was formerly the Aquila Nera bar-restaurant until it shut down three years ago.

The location is close to Casa di Giulietta, where lovestruck tourists flock to visit the balcony (added in the mid-20th century) where Shakespeare's fictional Romeo declared his undying love to the fictional Juliet, and revel in the romantic fantasy. 

The company's distinctive green and white siren logo is already on display inside the city-centre premises, local newspaper L'Arena reports, however the precise opening date has yet to be announced.

Starbucks is already associated with Verona through its "multi-region blend" of coffee named after the Italian city, described as "well-balanced and rich with flavors of dark cocoa and caramelized sugar, it pairs perfectly with anything chocolate."

The arrival of Starbucks in Verona follows the opening of new outlets in the northern Italian city of Turin and the outskirts of Rome, as well as a drive-thru near Bergamo, earlier this year.

Starbucks' expansion in Italy, in partnership with the sole licensee Percassi, follows the recent departure of another American multinational giant, Domino's Pizza, after seven years in the bel paese.

Starbucks launched in Italy in 2018, opening at Piazza Cordusio in Milan, and last October it announced plans to open more than 20 new outlets by the end of 2023.

Photo credit: Boyloso / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Galleria Pellicciai, 37121 Verona VR, Italy

View on Map

Starbucks expands in Italy with new outlet in Verona

Galleria Pellicciai, 37121 Verona VR, Italy

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77392
