Domino's Pizza shuts down in Italy

American chain quits land of pizza.

Domino's Pizza, the American multinational pizza chain, has closed all of its 29 branches in Italy after being squeezed out of the home delivery market by local pizza-makers.

The departure of Domino's from Italy is a fallout from the covid pandemic, according to Italian food website Agrodolce, which first reported the news on 4 August.

The government's lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions on restaurants saw many Italian caterers branch into the takeaway market, coinciding with the explosion of home delivery services.

Domino's launched in Italy in 2015, in Milan, before opening in other cities including Bologna, Parma, Turin and even Rome.

The pizza chain had ambitious plans to open 880 outlets across north and central Italy, setting its sights on reaching two per cent of the market share of the country's pizzerie by 2030.

However despite some initial success, the competition of recent years proved too much for the pizza giant which permanently closed of all its Italian outlets this summer.

Photo credit: wisely / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77299
Previous article Mario Fiorentini, legendary Italian Resistance figure, dies at 103

RELATED ARTICLES

How classic Italian dishes got their names
Food

How classic Italian dishes got their names

Easy grocery shopping delivery services in Rome
Food

Easy grocery shopping delivery services in Rome

Is Italy ready for BBC's Hawaiian Spaghetti recipe?
Food

Is Italy ready for BBC's Hawaiian Spaghetti recipe?

Burger King opens near Vatican Museums in Rome
Food

Burger King opens near Vatican Museums in Rome

Starbucks opens first outlet in Rome
Food

Starbucks opens first outlet in Rome

Lucciano's opens gelateria in Rome with Colosseum ice pops
Food

Lucciano's opens gelateria in Rome with Colosseum ice pops

Colomba: the story of Italy's Easter cake
Food

Colomba: the story of Italy's Easter cake

Italy celebrates Carbonara Day on 6 April
Food

Italy celebrates Carbonara Day on 6 April

In Italy, a chocolate festival in honour of St Valentine
Food

In Italy, a chocolate festival in honour of St Valentine

O'Tacos launches in Italy with first outlet in Rome
Food

O'Tacos launches in Italy with first outlet in Rome

Italians rank 11 top food crimes against their cuisine
Food

Italians rank 11 top food crimes against their cuisine

McDonald's to open 200 new outlets in Italy by 2025
Food

McDonald's to open 200 new outlets in Italy by 2025

Rome celebrates the much-loved Maritozzo
Food

Rome celebrates the much-loved Maritozzo

Where are the Best Bars in Italy?
Food

Where are the Best Bars in Italy?

'Mamma of Tiramisù' dies in Italy
Food

'Mamma of Tiramisù' dies in Italy