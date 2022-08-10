Roman bridge discovered during road works in Rome

Discovery on the Via Tiburtina.

Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a Roman bridge from the Imperial era during an excavation alongside the Via Tiburtina in north-east Rome.

The discovery came to light during roadworks to enlarge the Via Tiburtina, at the 11th kilometre of the modern road and at the seventh mile of the ancient one, which dates to around 286 BC.

The bridge was connected to the ancient Via Tiburtina and used to cross over the Fosso di Pratolungo, a small tributary of the river Aniene, just before the waters converged.

The excavations have uncovered the central portion of the round arch of the bridge made with massive blocks of travertine laid dry, interconnected by rectangular grooves and reinforced externally by a thick layer of cement.

Drone view of the excavation site

The arch is missing its keystone, believed to be the result of works carried out in the Middle Ages and the Renaissance era when the bridge was partially demolished and enclosed by high walls.

"The newly found bridge shows us the remains of a valuable work of Roman engineering and will allow us to better understand the ancient topography of the area and its developments over the centuries", Rome's archaeological superintendent Daniela Porro said in a statement.

The excavation and conservation of the bridge is not expected to disrupt the works to enlarge Via Tiburtina, the city said.

Photos courtesy Soprintendenza Speciale di Roma, credit Fabio Caricchia.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77300
Previous article Domino's Pizza shuts down in Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome reopens the Catacombs of Commodilla
History

Rome reopens the Catacombs of Commodilla

Rome seals off Porta Maggiore after part of arch crumbles
History

Rome seals off Porta Maggiore after part of arch crumbles

Alfredino Rampi: Italy remembers tragedy of little boy who died in well
History

Alfredino Rampi: Italy remembers tragedy of little boy who died in well

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack
History

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack

Bella Ciao: A brief history of Italy's resistance anthem
History

Bella Ciao: A brief history of Italy's resistance anthem

The horrific past of the Museum of the Liberation of Rome
History

The horrific past of the Museum of the Liberation of Rome

Restoring the colors of ancient Rome
History

Restoring the colors of ancient Rome

Natale di Roma: the legends and traditions behind Rome's birthday
History

Natale di Roma: the legends and traditions behind Rome's birthday

Happy birthday Rome! Eternal City celebrates 2,775 years today
History

Happy birthday Rome! Eternal City celebrates 2,775 years today

Dies Natalis: the Pantheon's magical arc of light for Rome's birthday
History

Dies Natalis: the Pantheon's magical arc of light for Rome's birthday

Why does Italy celebrate Liberation Day on 25 April?
History

Why does Italy celebrate Liberation Day on 25 April?

Natale di Roma: Ancient Rome comes to life for city's 2,775th birthday
History

Natale di Roma: Ancient Rome comes to life for city's 2,775th birthday

The story of the prehistoric elephant and Rome's lost hill
History

The story of the prehistoric elephant and Rome's lost hill

Rome reopens remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill
History

Rome reopens remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill

Rome celebrates 2,775th birthday in 2022
History

Rome celebrates 2,775th birthday in 2022