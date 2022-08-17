Venice mayor slams 'idiots' surfing on Grand Canal

Mayor seeks help to identify those involved in Grand Canal stunt.

Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro has offered dinner to whoever can identify the two "idiots" filmed water skiing down the Grand Canal, between shocked tourists on gondolas, on Wednesday morning.

Footage of the incident, which has gone viral, was published on the Twitter profile of the mayor who asked "everyone to help us identify them and punish them".

Ecco due imbecilli prepotenti che si fanno beffa della Città… chiedo a tutti di aiutarci a individuarli per punirli anche se le nostre armi sono davvero spuntate… servono urgentemente più poteri ai Sindaci in tema di sicurezza pubblica!

A chi li individua offro una cena! pic.twitter.com/DV2ONO3hUs — Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) August 17, 2022

A police investigation into the incident is underway, according to news reports in the Italian media.