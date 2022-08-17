Venice mayor slams 'idiots' surfing on Grand Canal

Mayor seeks help to identify those involved in Grand Canal stunt.

Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro has offered dinner to whoever can identify the two "idiots" filmed water skiing down the Grand Canal, between shocked tourists on gondolas, on Wednesday morning.

Footage of the incident, which has gone viral, was published on the Twitter profile of the mayor who asked "everyone to help us identify them and punish them".

A police investigation into the incident is underway, according to news reports in the Italian media.

