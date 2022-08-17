Italy's Marcell Jacobs wins gold in European 100m race

Jacobs won men's title in Munich with a time of 9.95 seconds.

Italian Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs won the 100m men's title in the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Tuesday night in a spectacular return after a season hampered by leg injuries.

The Rome-based athlete, who took gold in the 100m final in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, stormed to victory with a championship record-equalling time of 9.95 seconds.

Jacobs, 27, came ahead of British champions Zharnell Hughes who won a silver medal with a time of 9.99 and Jeremiah Azu who won bronze in 10.13.

The Italian champion had pulled out of the world championships in Oregon last month, due to injury, and he also missed the Golden Gala in Rome the previous month.

Acknowledging that it had been a "difficult season with problems, with injury," Jacobs told Reuters: "My leg is not good and I am not happy about how the race went technically."

However he said he was "over the moon with the gold medal", adding: "After Olympic gold, I've now got the European gold. I've got to get the world championship gold now."

Jacobs' victory in Munich comes just over a year after he made Olympic history by becoming the first Italian to win the 100m final in Tokyo, with a time of 9.80 seconds.

Photo La Repubblica

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77322
Previous article Rome opens archaeological dig to public

RELATED ARTICLES

Mille Miglia vintage car rally returns to Rome
Sport

Mille Miglia vintage car rally returns to Rome

Rome hosts Golden Gala 2022 on 9 June
Sport

Rome hosts Golden Gala 2022 on 9 June

Europa Conference League winners Roma return to Rome in open-top bus
Sport

Europa Conference League winners Roma return to Rome in open-top bus

Rome celebrates as Roma win Europa Conference League
Sport

Rome celebrates as Roma win Europa Conference League

Roma vs Feyenoord: Rome mayor lifts public transport ban
Sport

Roma vs Feyenoord: Rome mayor lifts public transport ban

Rome buses stop early for Roma-Feyenoord final (in Albania)
Sport

Rome buses stop early for Roma-Feyenoord final (in Albania)

Rome hosts Piazza di Siena horse show in Villa Borghese
Sport

Rome hosts Piazza di Siena horse show in Villa Borghese

Tennis: Djokovic and Swiatek win Italian Open titles in Rome
Sport

Tennis: Djokovic and Swiatek win Italian Open titles in Rome

Tennis: Rome hosts Italian Open 2022
Sport

Tennis: Rome hosts Italian Open 2022

Rome map shows areas where Lazio and Roma fans live
Sport

Rome map shows areas where Lazio and Roma fans live

Rome streets close for 2022 Formula E race
Sport

Rome streets close for 2022 Formula E race

Formula E returns to streets of Rome in 2022
Sport

Formula E returns to streets of Rome in 2022

Rome to host 'most beautiful marathon in the world' on 27 March
Sport

Rome to host 'most beautiful marathon in the world' on 27 March

Italy fails to qualify for second World Cup in a row
Sport

Italy fails to qualify for second World Cup in a row

Italy's Marcell Jacobs wins 60m race with new European record
Sport

Italy's Marcell Jacobs wins 60m race with new European record