Italy's Marcell Jacobs wins gold in European 100m race

Jacobs won men's title in Munich with a time of 9.95 seconds.

Italian Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs won the 100m men's title in the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Tuesday night in a spectacular return after a season hampered by leg injuries.

The Rome-based athlete, who took gold in the 100m final in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, stormed to victory with a championship record-equalling time of 9.95 seconds.

Jacobs, 27, came ahead of British champions Zharnell Hughes who won a silver medal with a time of 9.99 and Jeremiah Azu who won bronze in 10.13.

The Italian champion had pulled out of the world championships in Oregon last month, due to injury, and he also missed the Golden Gala in Rome the previous month.

Acknowledging that it had been a "difficult season with problems, with injury," Jacobs told Reuters: "My leg is not good and I am not happy about how the race went technically."

However he said he was "over the moon with the gold medal", adding: "After Olympic gold, I've now got the European gold. I've got to get the world championship gold now."

Jacobs' victory in Munich comes just over a year after he made Olympic history by becoming the first Italian to win the 100m final in Tokyo, with a time of 9.80 seconds.

