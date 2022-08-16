Rome opens archaeological dig to public

Guided tours of Rome excavations by appointment only.

Rome opens an archaeological dig in Largo Corrado Ricci to visitors, with free guided tours on select dates over the coming months.

The excavations, at the Roman Forum end of the central Via Cavour, are underway in the north-eastern corner of the ancient Temple of Peace site.

Under the title 'Scavi in Comune', the initiative will demonstrate the various phases of excavations, with guided tours in Italian conducted by archaeologists and art historians working on the site.

The hour-long visits, starting at 15.00, will be held on the following Wednesdays: 31 August, 14 and 28 September, and 12 and 26 October.

Reservations must be made by calling tel. 060608 (active daily 09.00-19.00) and there is a maximum of 10 people allowed per group.

It is necessary to wear "closed and comfortable" shoes, and in the event of rain the visit will be cancelled.

The excavations are taking place ahead of proposed urban redevelopment of Largo Corrado Ricci using funds from Italy's PNRR recovery funds.

Separately, another archaeological dig is underway in front of the Baths of Caracalla, with guided tours every Friday in September at 11.00.

For details of the project and how to visit see the "Open-Appia Regina Viarum" pages on Facebook or Instagram.