125 women murdered in Italy over the past year

Number of femicides in Italy up by more than 15 per cent over last 12 months.

125 women were killed in Italy over the past year, between 1 August 2021 and 31 July 2022, according to data released by the Italian interior ministry on Monday.

The figure represents an increase of 15.7 per cent compared to the previous 12-month period, when 108 women were killed, and is the equivalent of one woman murdered every three days.

The annual report found that of the 125 femicides over the past year, 108 murders were committed in a family-relationship context, with 68 women killed by their partner or ex-partner.

There was an overall increase of murders in Italy over the last year - 319, up from 276 in the previous 12 months - with femicides accounting for 39.2 per cent of this figure.

Reports of stalking decreased during the past 12 months - 15,817 compared to 18,653 in the previous period - however the number of police cautions rose - 3,100 against 2,565 - of which more than half related to domestic violence.

Women suffering from gender-based violence in Italy can seek support from the multi-lingual women’s helpline Telefona Rosa, which responded to 3,801 requests for help in 2021.

