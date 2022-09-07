Italy to save energy by turning down heat this winter

Heating to be cut by 1°C as Italy aims to save energy.

Italy is to turn down the heating in homes and businesses this winter as part of energy-saving plans to cut gas consumption and reduce the risks linked to a "potential total interruption" of gas flows from Russia.

The plan, announced on Tuesday by Italy's ecological transition ministry, aims to save around 5.3 billion cubic metres of gas.

Under the new regulations, the temperature in homes and industrial buildings this winter will be set at a maximum of 17° and in other buildings at 19°, in both cases a reduction of 1°C.

The period in which buildings are heated over the winter will also be cut by 15 days - with the heat switched on eight days later and turned off seven days earlier - as well as one hour less heating every day.

Hospitals will be exempt from the energy-saving measures.

Italy will also launch an awareness campaign aimed as promoting energy-conscious behaviour in relation to the consumption of gas and electricity.

People will be encouraged to reduce the temperature and duration of showers, to wait for a full load before using the washing machine or dishwasher, and to unplug electrical appliances when not in use.

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's F43 bear dies during capture
English news in Italy

Italy's F43 bear dies during capture

US tourist fined €450 for sitting at Rome fountain to eat gelato
English news in Italy

US tourist fined €450 for sitting at Rome fountain to eat gelato

Treasure hunters find American WWII soldier's dog tag on beach in Italy
English news in Italy

Treasure hunters find American WWII soldier's dog tag on beach in Italy

Italy in exclusive talks with Delta and Air France-KLM over ITA Airways sale
English news in Italy

Italy in exclusive talks with Delta and Air France-KLM over ITA Airways sale

Italy's Berlusconi joins TikTok to woo young voters
English news in Italy

Italy's Berlusconi joins TikTok to woo young voters

Rome battles invasion of Oriental hornets
English news in Italy

Rome battles invasion of Oriental hornets

Naples pizzeria adds gas charge to bill as Italy's energy prices soar
English news in Italy

Naples pizzeria adds gas charge to bill as Italy's energy prices soar

Blasphemy debate in Italy after man fined for swearing
English news in Italy

Blasphemy debate in Italy after man fined for swearing

Driver fined €8,000 for U-turn on Italy's A1 motorway
English news in Italy

Driver fined €8,000 for U-turn on Italy's A1 motorway

Pasta politics: Italy's Letta goes viral with carbonara tweet
English news in Italy

Pasta politics: Italy's Letta goes viral with carbonara tweet

How one region in Italy is making gas free for its residents
English news in Italy

How one region in Italy is making gas free for its residents

Italy's bars and restaurants display 'monster' bills amid surge in gas prices
English news in Italy

Italy's bars and restaurants display 'monster' bills amid surge in gas prices

Italian singer Jovanotti under fire over Jova Beach Party concerts
English news in Italy

Italian singer Jovanotti under fire over Jova Beach Party concerts

US soldier under arrest in Italy over fatal drink-drive crash
English news in Italy

US soldier under arrest in Italy over fatal drink-drive crash

Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign
English news in Italy

Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign