Italy's bars and restaurants display 'monster' bills amid surge in gas prices

Italian business owners say they are forced to either up their prices or shut down.

Bars and restaurants in Italy are putting their "monster" gas and electricity bills on public display as part of efforts to highlight the "dramatic situation" faced by Italian businesses struggling amid a surge in energy prices.

The aim of the nationwide 'Bollette in Vetrina' initiative - organised by Fipe-Confcommercio, the Italian association of retail and catering businesses - is to let customers know the reality facing bar and restaurant owners grappling with bills that have tripled compared to a year ago.

The situation is forcing businesses to choose between price increases, "so far very modest, and the suspension of business pending a decisive intervention by the government", reads a statement on the Fipe website.

"This initiative aims to make transparent what is happening today to those who manage a bar or restaurant, also in an attempt to explain to customers why they are paying a little more for coffee, with the risk of further increases in the coming months" - explains Aldo Cursano, vice president of Fipe-Confcommercio - "With increases in energy costs of 300 per cent, we are working with a gun to our heads."

Cursano said that Fipe Confcommercio has asked the government to intervene urgently otherwise businesses will either have to increase their prices or shut up shop.

Customers of the Funky Gallo pizzeria in Roncadello were shocked by its energy bills.

Bollette in Vetrina was inspired by a pizzeria owner in Italy's northern Lombardia region who recently made news headlines after he displayed his electricity bill in the window of his premises.

Alberto Rovati, owner of the Funky Gallo pizzeria in Roncadello, claimed he would either have to start charging €10 for a pizza Margherita or close his business.

For the month of July, Rovati was hit with a bill of more than €4,000, which he said was triple the figure from the same period last year.

RELATED ARTICLES

How one region in Italy is making gas free for its residents
English news in Italy

How one region in Italy is making gas free for its residents

Italian singer Jovanotti under fire over Jova Beach Party concerts
English news in Italy

Italian singer Jovanotti under fire over Jova Beach Party concerts

US soldier under arrest in Italy over fatal drink-drive crash
English news in Italy

US soldier under arrest in Italy over fatal drink-drive crash

Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign
English news in Italy

Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign

Sicily rocked by 4.2-magnitude earthquake
English news in Italy

Sicily rocked by 4.2-magnitude earthquake

Outrage in Italy over swastika on Tina Anselmi plaque
English news in Italy

Outrage in Italy over swastika on Tina Anselmi plaque

Climate activists glue hands to Laocoön in Vatican Museums
English news in Italy

Climate activists glue hands to Laocoön in Vatican Museums

Italy hit by violent storms, two killed in Tuscany
English news in Italy

Italy hit by violent storms, two killed in Tuscany

Nigerian family refused entry to swimming pool in Italy, sparking racism row
English news in Italy

Nigerian family refused entry to swimming pool in Italy, sparking racism row

Pantelleria: remote Italian island ravaged by wildfire
English news in Italy

Pantelleria: remote Italian island ravaged by wildfire

Mussolini's granddaughter not to run in Italy election
English news in Italy

Mussolini's granddaughter not to run in Italy election

Italy marks 50 years since discovery of Riace Bronzes
English news in Italy

Italy marks 50 years since discovery of Riace Bronzes

125 women murdered in Italy over the past year
English news in Italy

125 women murdered in Italy over the past year

Calls for pigs in Rome sanctuary to be spared from swine fever cull
English news in Italy

Calls for pigs in Rome sanctuary to be spared from swine fever cull

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday on 15 August
English news in Italy

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday on 15 August