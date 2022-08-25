How one region in Italy is making gas free for its residents

Move comes amid surging gas prices elsewhere in Italy and Europe.

The Basilicata region in southern Italy is to make gas free for all residents thanks to an agreement between regional authorities and energy companies active in the area.

Under a new law approved this week by the regional council, the cost of gas consumed by residents will be eliminated from their bills - reports newspaper Corriere della Sera - leaving only the transport costs and service charges.

The agreement is the result of negotiations between the region's centre-right governor Vito Bardi, and energy companies Eni, Total and Shell, in relation to so-called "environmental compensation".

These are funds paid to a region to compensate it for disruption caused by mining activity.

Under the deal, the energy producers are set to make about 200 million cubic metres of gas available free of charge per year, until 2029, reports the Corriere.

The arrangement is valid only for domestic users, not for companies, and only for first homes.

About 110,000 families are set to benefit from the deal, with households expected to see their bills at least halved from this October.

Basilicata is viewed as the "Texas of Italy" according to the Corriere, which states that the bulk of the nation's production of crude oil and methane is concentrated in the region (with a billion and 79,000 cubic metres of gas extracted there in 2021, according to data from the ministry of economic development).

The move means that Basilicata will become the only region in Italy, and probably among the very few areas in Europe, whose inhabitants will be sheltered from the energy price hikes which are expected to increase further in the coming months.

General Info

Address Basilicata, Italy

View on Map

How one region in Italy is making gas free for its residents

Basilicata, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77384
Previous article Italy's bars and restaurants display 'monster' bills amid surge in gas prices

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's bars and restaurants display 'monster' bills amid surge in gas prices
English news in Italy

Italy's bars and restaurants display 'monster' bills amid surge in gas prices

Italian singer Jovanotti under fire over Jova Beach Party concerts
English news in Italy

Italian singer Jovanotti under fire over Jova Beach Party concerts

US soldier under arrest in Italy over fatal drink-drive crash
English news in Italy

US soldier under arrest in Italy over fatal drink-drive crash

Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign
English news in Italy

Giorgia Meloni slammed for sharing rape video in Italy election campaign

Sicily rocked by 4.2-magnitude earthquake
English news in Italy

Sicily rocked by 4.2-magnitude earthquake

Outrage in Italy over swastika on Tina Anselmi plaque
English news in Italy

Outrage in Italy over swastika on Tina Anselmi plaque

Climate activists glue hands to Laocoön in Vatican Museums
English news in Italy

Climate activists glue hands to Laocoön in Vatican Museums

Italy hit by violent storms, two killed in Tuscany
English news in Italy

Italy hit by violent storms, two killed in Tuscany

Nigerian family refused entry to swimming pool in Italy, sparking racism row
English news in Italy

Nigerian family refused entry to swimming pool in Italy, sparking racism row

Pantelleria: remote Italian island ravaged by wildfire
English news in Italy

Pantelleria: remote Italian island ravaged by wildfire

Mussolini's granddaughter not to run in Italy election
English news in Italy

Mussolini's granddaughter not to run in Italy election

Italy marks 50 years since discovery of Riace Bronzes
English news in Italy

Italy marks 50 years since discovery of Riace Bronzes

125 women murdered in Italy over the past year
English news in Italy

125 women murdered in Italy over the past year

Calls for pigs in Rome sanctuary to be spared from swine fever cull
English news in Italy

Calls for pigs in Rome sanctuary to be spared from swine fever cull

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday on 15 August
English news in Italy

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday on 15 August