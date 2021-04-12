Ryder Cup: Rome mayor mixes up Colosseum with Arena of Nîmes

Rome mayor lampooned for "unforgiveable" social media gaffe.

Rome is hosting the Ryder Cup 2023 and in preparation for the major international golfing event the city's mayor, Virginia Raggi, launched a promotional video.

Too bad that the video, produced by the city and posted on the mayor's Facebook page, mixed up the Colosseum with the Arena of Nîmes, in France, leading to widespread ridicule on social media.

The mayor, a member of the populist Movimento 5 Stelle (M5S) who is seeking a second term of office in elections later this year, also came in for harsh criticism from opposition politicians.

"Can a person who, after five years being the mayor does not even recognise the Colosseum, reapply for the leadership of Rome? No," Andrea Casu, secretary of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) in the capital told newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Luciano Nobili, a deputy in the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party, claimed that "not even a child in primary school would make this mistake."

The video was edited last night, with the Nîmes Arena replaced by an image of a Roman church, reports online newspaper RomaToday.

Italy's first Ryder Cup is scheduled at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, north-east of Rome, from 29 September until 1 October 2023.