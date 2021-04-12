San Marino reopens thanks to Sputnik covid vaccine from Russia

San Marino to scrap coronavirus curfew from 26 April as tiny microstate administers Sputnik covid-19 vaccine.

San Marino, the tiny landlocked country within northern Italy, begins to ease it covid-19 restrictions from 12 April, thanks to the Sputnik covid-19 vaccine sent from Russia.

The entire adult population of San Marino, which claims to be the world's oldest republic, will be able to book their covid vaccine from 12 April, the same day that restaurants and bars reopen at night.

From 12-18 April, restaurants and bars can stay open until 21.30. When San Marino extends its existing curfew of 22.00 until midnight on 19 April, restaurants and bars can remain open until 23.00.

From 26 April, when San Marino scraps its nightly curfew completely, restaurants can stay open as late as they like.

Schools and museums reopen fully on 12 April, with gyms reopening on 19 April, while from 26 April cinemas and theatres reopen their doors in the microstate located near Rimini.

The move is linked to the country's vaccination campaign which, six weeks ago, risked failure after an agreement to receive vaccines from Italy never materialised.

As it is not a member of the EU, San Marino was excluded from the deals negotiated by Brussels with pharmaceutical firms.

San Marino then fell back on its "Plan B" and turned to an old friend, Russia, who was happy to supply it with Sputnik, a vaccine as yet unauthorised by the EU.

San Marino and Russia share close ties, with more than 100,000 Russian tourists travelling to tiny independent state near the Adriatic coast in a typical year.

Thanks to the last-minute deal with Russia, 37,000 doses of Sputnik's vaccine arrived in recent days in San Marino, which counts around 33,800 inhabitants.

So far about 16,000 doses have been administered, with over 6,500 citizens already receiving both doses.

San Marino's goal is to complete its vaccination programme, administering both doses of the vaccine to all of its residents, by May.

Full details about covid-19 restrictions and travel requirements can be found - in English - on the Republic of San Marino website.

Photo credit: MikeNG / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address San Marino

View on Map

San Marino reopens thanks to Sputnik covid vaccine from Russia

San Marino
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74320
Previous article Formula E race returns to Rome for 2021 season

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Vatican Museums to reopen in May with stricter rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Vatican Museums to reopen in May with stricter rules

Covid-19: Italy recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for over-60s only
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for over-60s only

Restaurant owners protest in Rome against Italy's covid-19 lockdown rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Restaurant owners protest in Rome against Italy's covid-19 lockdown rules

Italy divided into red and orange covid-19 zones
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy divided into red and orange covid-19 zones

Covid-19: Italy steps up police checks over Easter red zone weekend
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy steps up police checks over Easter red zone weekend

Italy extends covid-19 restrictions until end of April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends covid-19 restrictions until end of April

Italy makes covid-19 vaccine obligatory for all health workers
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy makes covid-19 vaccine obligatory for all health workers

Italy imposes 5-day quarantine for EU arrivals
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy imposes 5-day quarantine for EU arrivals

Italian premier Mario Draghi gets AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian premier Mario Draghi gets AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine in Rome

Italy expects Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine to arrive in mid-April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy expects Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine to arrive in mid-April

Rome schools reopen for two days before Italy's Easter lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome schools reopen for two days before Italy's Easter lockdown

Vatican provides covid-19 vaccine to 1,200 of Rome's poor and homeless
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican provides covid-19 vaccine to 1,200 of Rome's poor and homeless

Italy to reopen primary schools as Rome moves to orange zone
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to reopen primary schools as Rome moves to orange zone

29 million doses of the AstraZeneca found in Anagni, Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

29 million doses of the AstraZeneca found in Anagni, Italy

Pope orders pay cuts for cardinals to save Vatican jobs
Coronavirus in Italy

Pope orders pay cuts for cardinals to save Vatican jobs